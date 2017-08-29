Maria Sharapova makes her comeback in a crystal-studded little black dress

You might have rocked that little black dress at parties and a number of other social events, but Maria Sharapova just took the same dress to new heights.

The five-time grand slam champion chose to make her comeback at the US Open in a dress that went beyond your average little black dress.

Studded with Swarovski crystals, the dress cost $600 (Rs 38, 404 approximately), and was designed by former Givenchy designer, Riccardo Tisci.

Maria Sharapova donned a sparkling little black dress at the US Open. Picture courtesy: Instagram/riccardotisci17

The dress was created in collaboration with Nike, which had suspended Sharapova's sponsorship contract last year after her positive drug test results were announced.

Sharapova's dress is quite the work of athleisure art. With net patches near her neck, sleeves and waist, the dress looked good to go for a casual garden party as well. The skirt had those precious Swarovski crystals that made this tennis star stand out. Paired with black Nike shoes, Sharapova looked ready to slay--and that's just what she did.

Maria Sharapova's dress was designed by Riccardo Tisci, in collaboration with Nike. Picture courtesy: Instagram/mariasharapova

Playing in that gorgeous dress, Sharapova won her first match in 19 months. She defeated Simona Halep and made her way to the second round of the US Open after what has clearly been a difficult period of time.

