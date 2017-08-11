Marvel's 'Inhumans' to premiere at Indian IMAX theatres on September 1

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Marvels "Inhumans", an American TV series, will premiere at IMAX theatres across India for a two-week window beginning September 1. The first two episodes have been entirely shot with IMAX Cameras.

At an event at PVR Cinemas, Phoenix Mills here, on Thursday, IMAX unveiled unseen footage and the trailer of the new show and officially announced its India debut.

John Schreiner, Senior Vice President, Theatre Development, IMAX Corporation, said in a statement: "We are excited to team up with Marvel and ABC Studios on this innovative project and introduce fans across India to the world of Marvel's 'Inhumans' in the most immersive way possible - IMAX.

"Using IMAX cameras and taking a cinematic approach to a series intended for television is an exclusive IMAX event, audiences won't want to miss."

Marvel's "Inhumans" is ABC's third Marvel television series, following Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and Marvel's "Agent Carter".

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, said: "It's a first in India that a television series is being premiered at an IMAX screen."

The first two episodes have been directed by Roel Reinè, and has a cast including Anson Mount, Serinda Swan, Iwan Rheon, Ken Leung, Eme Ikwuakor and Isabelle Cornish.

The plot follows the story of the Inhumans Royal Family's escape to Hawaii after a military coup where they are greeted with surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them.

Now they must find a way to reunite with each other and return to their home before their way of life is destroyed forever.

