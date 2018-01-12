'MasterChef Australia' the best culinary experience: Winner

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Diana Chan, who has won the ninth season of "MasterChef Australia", has described it as "the best culinary experience".

"My journey has been a whirlwind. I am grateful to 'MasterChef...' as it has given me a platform to go and do what I want to do, which is fantastic," Chan told IANS in a recorded response.

"There are so many projects coming to me. I am excited about it."

Malaysian-born Chan says she learnt a lot during the course of the show, which is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

"'MasterChef...' guides you along with the way. It is the best culinary experience which you will get. No chef in the world will get this kind of training in seven months. We work under a lot pressure, so we have to cope up with that and learn.

"I was amazed of how far I went. I never thought that I will win. But the main thing is that you get pushed and transform more."

--IANS

sug/rb