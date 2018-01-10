'MasterChef Australia' surprises me every year: Gary Mehigan

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) "MasterChef Australia" judge Gary Mehigan says the reality show has "evolved naturally" and keeps on surprising him with its content and talent.

"The show has evolved very naturally because the quality of amateur cooks that we seem to attract every year has just increased substantially every season," Mehigan told IANS.

"The dishes (prepared on the show) can be put in any great restaurant. This year also, the dishes that the contestants prepared can be in a top restaurant's menu. The techniques they use and the clarity with which they prepare surprises me," added the globally renowned English-Australian chef, television show host and restaurateur.

"MasterChef Australia", aired in India on Star World and Star World HD, had its first season in 2009, and is currently running its ninth season.

"Every year I am surprised. I thought in series four and five that I wouldn't be surprised anymore or thrilled anymore. But every year I am surprised and thrilled. I love my job."

What is the USP of the show?

"Food," Mehigan said promptly.

"It is not like any reality show before it. The reality (in other shows) was always constructed... You had a bad judge, a good judge and a mean judge. 'MasterChef Australia' was never like that. We love each other, we respect each other and respect the contestants. We are in this show which encourages people without being mean, without belittling them."

