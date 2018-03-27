Match your sneakers with different attires

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Sneakers are in. Wear you favourite pair with a t-shirt and shorts for a casual outing, and go for a classic black or white pair with your trousers for something more formal, suggest experts.

Saket Agarwal, founder at Lazy Jojo and Soumen Das, Senior Marketing Manager at Skechers India, have listed few ways on how to go about it:

* Sneaker started with our back-to-school attire where people thought it was just a part of your school uniform. But lately with the focus on comfortable dressing sneakers are evergreen and never go out of fashion.

* Sneakers can break the traditional sector of women's shoe market. While the idea of wearing canvas shoes with traditional attire was never thought of years ago, we have seen an interesting trend where women have gracefully pulled off a kurta or a sari with canvas shoes.

* The footwear has changed the trend for men as well. While canvas shoes definitely complement a pair of jeans, formal trousers can also be teamed up with sneakers now.

Keep your formal looks simple with a basic sneaker which will give an edge to formal wear. Classic black and white can be particularly effective in sustaining your formal look.

* Ditch those high heels for sneakers on a Saturday night party as the ultimate rule is to keep it chic yet comfortable on a party night.

* The latest trend of bridal sneakers is taking over the internet. Women can break away from the norms and pair their metallic kicks on their wedding day.

