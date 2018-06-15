May 'Race 3' be blessed with historical success: Sunny to Bobby

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol has wished his younger brother Bobby for his latest release "Race 3" and hopes the film is a historical success like "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" was for him.

"My little brother, all the best. 17 years ago 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' released on this day. May 'Race 3' be blessed with same historical success. Love to the full team," he tweeted along side a photograph of Bobby.

"Race 3", an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman Khan. The cast also includes Salman, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

It is the third installment of the "Race" franchise. The first two installments starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

-*-

Writing on social media stress buster for Shekhar Kapur

"Mr. India" director Shekhar Kapur says he understands the dangers of social media, but finds writing on it stress relieving.

"While I completely understand the dangers of social media, I have to say, that for me writing on Twitter and Instagram is great stress buster. For I can be forthright honest and creative. Be completely myself," Kapur tweeted on Friday.

The filmmaker is an avid user social media. He keeps updating his fans and followers about his work, personal life and life lessons.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Kamal Haasan's "Vishwaroopam 2".

-*-

Saqib most sincere, hardworking boy: Huma

Actress Huma Qureshi says her brother and actor Saqib Saleem, who features in "Race 3", is a sincere and hardworking boy.

"The best and the hottest brother in the world! My star. I've seen you toil every single day always smiling... Definitely the most sincere and hardworking boy ever! I believe in you more than anything else in the world my jaan Saqib Saleem 'Race 3'. Waiting for the world see you shine now."

"Race 3" also stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. It released on Friday.

--IANS

dc/rb/vm