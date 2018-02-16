Meghna to do Bengali film after over a decade

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Meghna Naidu, whose last project in Bengali was the 2004 film "Coolie", is now shooting for the Bengali movie titled "Sitara".

"I am excited to make a comeback in the Bengali entertainment industry. I am shooting for 'Sitara'," Meghna said in a statement.

Talking about her role in "Sitara", she said: "I am playing the role of Lokkhonna. The film's story is about the time when people used to smuggle things in and out of India and Bangladesh. The women used to be in flesh trade. My character is also the one who helps smuggling goods and is also a flesh trade worker."

She unexpectedly landed a role in the Bengali film.

"The language is so sweet, but very difficult to speak in this language. The movie will be a great experience. I will be working with actors Raima Sen, M Nassar and Zahid Hassan," she said.

The year has been a "fun-filled" one for her so far.

"I am really enjoying being a dancer and performer. I took out time for family and friends and started the year. For the first time in 15 years, I did not do a show for the new year and spent a lovely evening with family at home," said the actress, who featured in the video of the song "Kaliyon ka chaman".

