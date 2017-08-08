Meghna Naidu's 'special relationship'

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Meghna Naidu, who currently resides in India, says she misses her family in the US and has established a special bond with her pooch.

"My family is now in the US. So, festivals are quite unhappy when you are not with your family. I am really missing them," Meghna said in a statement.

"But I am happy to be in a relation with my little pug -- Zoe. I get similar emotions, love and protection from him that my family gives. Zoe is like my little brother. I have a special relationship with him," she added.

Meghna is best known for her roles in southern and Bollywood films like "Prudhvi Narayana", "Katthegalu Saar Katthegalu", "Mashooka" and "Vaitheeswaran".

Besides films, Meghna has also made a name for herself on the small screen. She was last seen on the popular Colors show "Sasural Simar Ka".

Ayushmann lifts Bharti Singh on TV show

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who lifted actress Bhumi Pednekar on his back in the 2015 film "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", reminisced the popular scene when he was asked to lift comedienne Bharti Singh in upcoming TV show "Comedy Dangal".

Ayushmann, along with actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, appeared on the show to promote their forthcoming film "Bareilly Ki Barfi".

Music composer Anu Malik, who is seen as a judge on the show along with Bharti, asked Ayushmann to recreate a scene from the movie with Bharti and carry her on his back just like he carried Bhumi.

"Ayushmann, Kriti and Rajkummar were on our set and we had a blast shooting the episode with them. Anu Malik thought he could challenge me and get away with it... but Ayushmann being a sport recreated the scene from 'Dum Lagake Haisha', carried me on his back and roamed around the set with ease," Bharti said in a statement.

"Now I had to give him a return gift... so I also carried him in my arms and we danced around as Anuji watched us with his jaw dropping," she added.

"Comedy Dangal" will be aired on &TV starting from Saturday.

Rubina Dilaik's 'funny' encounter with Bangkok locals

Actress Rubina Dilaik says the cast and crew of TV show "Shakti

Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii" had to stop shooting for a chase sequence on the streets of Pattaya, Bangkok after two local women thought Rubina was actually in trouble and in search of help.

Rubina returned from a two-week outdoor shoot last week.

"We were shooting on the streets of Pattaya and our director wanted to capture the essence of the place, so he asked me to slip into the crowd and walk with the pedestrians. Without drawing too much attention, I swiftly got into the crowd and started shooting for the scene where I had to run braving the crowd," Rubina said in a statement.

"The scene was intense and as a result, I bumped into people many times. There was a point when two ladies literally stopped me and asked me if I was doing fine or if I had run into trouble.

"Beyond a point, I couldn't hold a straight face and burst out laughing. The unit had to then explain to them that we were only filming a scene. It was a funny but good and cute experience. I was touched by their concern for me," she added.

"Shakti

Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii" is aired on Colors.

