Mick Jagger explores Rajasthan on tuk-tuk

Jodhpur, Jan 19 (IANS) While soaking in the sights and sounds of India, singer Mick Jagger took a moment to enjoy a tuk-tuk ride and admire the jewellery of a Rajasthani native.

Jagger, one of the founder members of the Rolling Stones band, on Thursday shared a video of himself on Instagram.

In the video, he is seen talking to a woman dressed in traditional wear. He asks her for her name, and says: "I like your jewellery."

The woman, named Santosh, is unable to respond in English, but seems happy about being complimented for the many jewellery pieces she flaunts -- heavy neckpieces, a traditional borla, bangles and a nath.

Jagger's video then takes viewers on a ride navigating the narrow lanes of a busy marketplace.

"Getting around on a tuk tuk," Jagger captioned the video.

Earlier, the singer shared a few photographs of himself and is seen in a powder blue shirt paired with black pants.

"Had an amazing time exploring India," he wrote.

On January 15, Jagger had tweeted: "Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!"

The background seemed to be Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan. However, it is not known if Jagger is here for work or for a vacation.

