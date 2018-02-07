Mickey Mehta joins 'India's Next Superstars' team

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) A well-known holistic health and fitness guru Mickey Mehta has been roped in as the wellness guru for reality TV show "India's Next Superstars".

"I'm really excited to be a part of the show as the wellness guru. All the contestants are young, energetic and talented, I hope to bring out their best personalities through my activities," Mehta said in a statement.

The Star Plus talent-based reality show is judged by filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is on board as acting coach, Puneet Pathak as their choreographer, and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also joined for a special session.

Mehta shot for the first episode on Wednesday and will be seen as a part of the show in the coming week.

