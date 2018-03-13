'Midnight Sun' to release in India on March 30

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne's romantic drama "Midnight Sun" will release in India on March 30.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement.

Scott Speer's film is based on the Japanese namesake and essays the story of how a girl's dream comes true despite fighting with a life-threatening disorder.

In "Midnight Sun", Throne's character Katie Price is plagued by a rare genetic disease called xeroderma pigmentosum that causes extreme sensitivity to sunlight. She is obligated to live nocturnally, spending her days inside, playing guitar, spending time with her father Jack, played by Rob Riggle, and watching out for her long-time crush Charlie Reed, played by Schwarzenegger, from her window.

It is about how love between them blossoms.

The film also features Quinn Shephard, Tiera Skovbye, Paul McGillion, Ken Tremblett, Jenn Griffin, Nicholas Coombe, Alex Pangburn and Austin Obiajunwa.

