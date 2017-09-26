Milind Soman to co-judge 'India's Next Top Model Season 3'

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Supermodel-actor Milind Soman will be seen co-judging the third season of "Indias Next Top Model" on MTV along with actress Malaika Arora.

Milind is amazed with the evolution in the modelling industry.

"It amazes me on how things have evolved in the Indian modelling industry. In fact we are almost at par with the International modelling industry and the fact that Indian models have been setting international runways and fashion pages on fire is great to see," Milind said in a statement.

He believes that a great model is someone who is a "perfect combination" of poise and personality.

"And expresses herself effortlessly despite being subjected to any tough situation," he added.

Talking about the show, he said: "Dedication plays a key role and in 'India's Next Top Model' that will be a major trait on which I will be judging the girls. I want all the aspiring models out there to know that it's definitely not just a pretty face that matters!"

The show, which is an adaptation of "America's Next Top Model", will also be judged by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

--IANS

dc/nv/ksk/ahm/