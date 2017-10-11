Milind Soman comes with girlfriend to present Deivee at AIFW S/S' 18

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Milind Soman attended the Spring-Summer 2018 edition of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) as part of show presented by designer Nida Mahmood in association with active lifestyle brand Deivee by Milind Soman. What took everyone's attent ion was the presence of actor and supermodel's new girlfriend who was walking hand in hand with him.

It was reported initially that Milind found a new love in the form of the 18-year-old.

Nida showcased a collection that was a celebration of India and the Indian Woman. A collaboration between Nida and Deivee by Milind Soman, it was made of four distinct lines representing a region of the country and took inspiration from the region concerned's rich culture, colours and textiles.

The silhouettes used in the collection were inspired by the women of India and designed to offer maximum comfort from the treadmill to the dance floor. Keeping the theme of inclusiveness and body positive imagery of brand Deivee, the range is designed for everybody.

The highlight of the collection was that its made of 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. This sustainable leisure range also has the first-ever running sari, which ensures the collection is suitable for all Indian women across shapes, sizes and sensibilities. This collection is a true celebration of India and the beautiful Indian woman.

The showstoppers for the show were Mann Kaur, a 101 year old runner who hold the world record for 100 metres for her age category; Dolly Singh, a plus size Yoga teacher who promotes body diversity and body positivity; Anshu Jensempa, wWorld record holder who climbed Mt Everest twice within 5 days and V. Nanammal, a 98 year old yoga teacher.

