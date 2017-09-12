Use mirrors, multipurpose furniture to make your home look bigger

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Make your abode appear bigger and spacious by using mirrors, decluttering your house and pay attention to the colours you pick for the curtains, suggest experts.

* Reduce clutter: Remove unwanted items that have either fulfilled their purpose or have not been utilised within the past couple of years.

Getting rid of such unused objects can create more space for essentials, and also make room for multi-utility items. If your budget allows, you can also consider opting for an open floor plan instead of the typical divided sections of a conventional home interior space to make it look more spacious.

* Pick the right colours: Go for light, yet solid colours to paint the interior walls of your home, as well as light coloured decorative utilities that can reflect more light, and create a brighter ambience.

These days, bright coloured curtains or drapes in pastel shades are a rage in the Indian market. You can also go for beige shades in designer curtains to add a regal touch this festive season.

* Choose the right furniture: While redecorating your home for the festive season, make sure you pick the right furniture to enhance its overall appeal without taking too much room.

Invest in multipurpose, space-saving furniture such as adjustable dining table sets, bunk beds and wall-mounted beds. You can also find innovative dining-cum- pool tables that serve both functional and recreational purposes.

* Use decorative or antique mirrors: Decorative or antique mirrors are another creative element to create the illusion of spaciousness in a small apartment. Apart from serving its general purpose, decorative mirrors also provide a chic look.

Nowadays handmade macramé decorative mirrors are quite popular among buyers and come in modern contemporary design along with sturdy handles to ensure they last long.

* Decorate walls with shelves: Shelves are, perhaps, one of the most useful objects you can invest in to decorate as well as save space in your home. They come in various types such as wood, steel, fiber glass, and plastic and can be used to decorate walls as well as hold various objects such as books, pen stand, and antiques.

You can also choose wooden corner wall shelves for small decorative indoor plants to add some greens as well as save space.

* Invest in wall mounted cabinets: Explore wall mounted cabinets to utilize space in small apartments as they can take care of storage without any kind of space crunch. You can use such cabinets either like a small pantry to store food stuff or other essentials.

You can find beautiful cabinets in wood as well as hybrid wood, among other long lasting varieties.

