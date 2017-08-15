Misogyny in India is disgusting: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who got abusive tweets for expressing irritation over the Muslim prayer call last month, feels disgusted over the misogyny and general disrespect towards women in India.

She also said no religion has the right to cause noise pollution or flout laws.

"The misogyny in our country and general disrespect towards women is disgusting and certainly cannot be ignored. It doesn't bother me at a personal level, but can you imagine what it does to younger and more vulnerable women? It's shameful," Suchitra told IANS in an email interview.

"No matter what a woman is trying to say or do in India, she is attacked sexually and that has to stop," added the mother of one daughter.

When she had tweeted about the "aggressive/ear shattering call of 'azaan'" and "imposed religiosity", she was slammed by some Twitter users. When it got too much, she lodged a police complaint.

"Yes, those accounts were suspended and I was put under police vigilance. Hats off to our Mumbai Police," said the artiste, 41.

Is she worried about her safety?

"Not at all. I feel very safe and am hoping to take up the matter of the 'azaan' with authorities once again and have it resolved in an amicable way. 'Azaan' or 'bhajan'... No religion has the right to cause unnecessary noise pollution or flout laws," she said.

On a lighter note, she is guaranteeing "fun times" as she is all set for her play "Drama Queen" on Tuesday in Mumbai.

"I have been looking to do something in theatre for a few years now and was even trying to source the right material. That's when Ashvin Gigwani (Managing Director and Founder of AGP World), my producer, suggested I try adapting 'Drama Queen' -- my own book -- into a play," said Suchitra.

"It was a perfect idea and though I found it very challenging to adapt my novel (which is rather vast in scope and scale) into a play -- it all worked out perfectly," she added.

"To work within the physical restraints of space and yet portray what you want to was tough. The play is a part of the novel -- like I said the novel is far wider in scale and story. But AGP World, which is known for world class productions, brought my story to life on stage," said the "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" actress.

Her and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri has also written and sung a song for "Drama Queen".

Does she plan to turn it into a movie too?

"Yes, I would definitely like to turn 'Drama Queen' into a movie. That's the plan. Frankly, the only reason I haven't been seen much on screen is because I have not been offered anything interesting enough.

"There's no point doing something one doesn't find exciting. The day I get offered an interesting role, I will grab it," said the actress, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2010 film "Rann".

Music, theatre, TV shows and films, she has done them all. What excites her the most?

"All mediums are exciting. Stardom doesn't excite or tempt me. The creative process does. Also, I need to be comfortable with the people I am working with," said Suchitra, who has worked with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor.

