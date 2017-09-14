MJ, Marilyn Monroe's wax statues in Madame Tussauds Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) A life size wax figure of late King of Pop Michael Jackson and late actress Marilyn Monroe among other Hollywood and sports celebrities will be a part of the Madame Tussauds museum here.

Besides them, the museum will also feature wax figures of singers Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Beyonce Knowles, and actresses Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Winslet and Kim Kardashian West.

From the sports world, the museum, which will be open for public later this year, will feature footballers like David Beckham and Lionel Messi.

"India has massive numbers of fans following Hollywood/international celebrities and this count is growing fast. Madame Tussauds has always been known to bring a fan closest to their most loved icon," Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.

"We understand this is necessary for audiences to feel the same exhilarating experiences that people all over the world feel. With the presence of these iconic celebs, the Indian fans will get the ultimate wish to indulge themselves in an immersive red carpet experience with their favourite global icons at the attraction," Jain added.

Bollywood celebrities, whose life-size wax figures will be featured at Madame Tussauds museum in the capital, include Madhubala, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal and Asha Bhosle.

--IANS

