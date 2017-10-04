I use my mobile as nomadic design studio: French fashion designer

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, who has designed an exclusive line titled 'Callection' for Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, says he is a creative geek and likes to use his "mobile as a nomadic design studio".

The limited-edition range, which is available in India too, features a host of varied designs and products showcasing Castelbajac's signature colour palette - yellow, red and blue with addition of black to signify the collaboration between the two brands.

"I would describe this collection by one word 'Beau-tech' -- beauty and technology. I wanted to create desirable designs for every day. Being myself a creative geek, I always use my mobile as a nomadic design studio," Castelbajac told IANS.

"My wish was to introduce poetry, art and fashion into OnePlus 5," he added.

How was the whole experience of designing the line?

"Very exciting. All the meetings with the brand's team and my team was a challenge between fashion and technology. The challenge being to create one project from this duality. I always love to mix the most opposite universes because it creates a new reality with blur and questions," he said.

