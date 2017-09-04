Mohanlal to Nivin Pauly, M-Town celebs celebrate Onam 2017

Megastar Mohanlal and many other Mollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish their followers a Happy Onam 2017.

Onam is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Malayalis all over the world. The harvest festival is celebrated to welcome the Asura King Mahabali, who was a beloved king in Kerala. Legend has it that Mahabali is allowed to return to the Earth every year on Onam. The festival is celebrated for 10 days.

On the auspicious occasion of Onam today, several Mollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish their followers.

#HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/sUehVEReUr

- Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 4, 2017

എല്ലാ മലയാളികള്‍ക്കും എന്റെ ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഒരായിരം ഓണാശംസകൾ. #EeOnamNjandOnam pic.twitter.com/aHlpg7zhS1

- Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) September 4, 2017

എല്ലാവര്ക്കും ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകള്‍ :) ! Wishing everyone a wonderful Onam ☺☺

- dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 4, 2017

Happy onam friends!! Stay happy!! Stay blessed!! pic.twitter.com/gwerRlyhty

- Ramya Nambessan (@nambessan_ramya) September 4, 2017

Ellavarkum ende hridhayam niranjya Onashamsakal Happy Onam everyone! ✨ pic.twitter.com/oBzECSxsX0

- Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) September 4, 2017

Onam wishes from team MOHANLAL.. #comingsoon #HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/N0FU6Za6p6

- Indrajith Sukumaran (@Indrajith_S) September 3, 2017

Mohanlal's Velipandite Pusthakam, Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa, Prithviraj's Adam Joan and Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela are the big Malayalam films that released on Friday, as an Onam treat for fans.

While Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela opened to positive response from critics and fans, the other three films mostly received mixed reviews. Interestingly, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Kerala CM Pinrayi Vijayan will be coming together for a special Onam interview.

