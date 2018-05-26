Mohit Suri hails Indi-pop in 1990s

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Mohit Suri says Indi-pop in the 1990s revolutionized the Indian music scene.

"Indi-pop in the 1990s revolutionized the music scene and created a niche in India," Suri said in a statement to IANS.

He promised that the latest track "Dil de huzoora" by artiste Rahul Mishra will make music lovers feel "nostalgic and remind you of that era. The track has the feel of earthy Indian melody blended with Sufi rock flavour".

VYRL Originals released their fifth single "Dil de huzoora" on Friday.

Talking about the song, Rahul, who had contributed to "Tu hi hai" from Suri's directorial "Half Girlfriend", said: "I'm elated to release my second single under VYRL Originals. 'Dil de huzoora' is the voice of heart filled with pain and disappointment and I hope it gets the same love my previous tracks have received."

Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Universal Music Group India and South Asia and EMI Records India, added: "With 'Dil de huzoora', we are featuring a major 1990s throwback and aiming to revive the culture of independent music."

--IANS

nn/