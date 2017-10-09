MondayMotivation: Katrina Kaif's trainer is teaching you how to tone your arms with a towel

Start your week right by innovating with some upper-body toning exercises, as demonstrated by Yasmin Karachiwala.

Pilates is a form of workout that requires a lot of patience, good breathing technique and a stable, strong core. What Pilates is essentially, is a form of exercise that works on strengthening your muscles and maintaining good body balance.

While the intensity of Pilates exercises varies, there are some very simple ways in which you can incorporate Pilates into your everyday routine, without having to run to a studio and burning a hole in your pocket.

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, is telling us how to work those arms using just a towel. Here, she can be seen doing some basic pulls with a towel, alongside Baar Baar Dekho actress Katrina Kaif:

What's more, Yasmin is actually taking you through some arm exercises in each video, asking you to be a part of the Fletcher Towelwork Challenge, which includes the Pilates-special towel, meant specifically for workouts. Here, take a look at some basic exercises being demonstrated by trainer Yasmin Karachiwala: