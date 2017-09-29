MTV India to host music summit in Jaipur

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Over 50 artists -- from Hindustani and Carnatic classical to jazz, folk, devotional, electronica and more -- will celebrate non-Bollywood music at the MTV India Music Summit, to be held in Jaipur October 27-29.

The summit, which will be attended by artists from various backgrounds and belonging to different genres of music, will be held at the Fairmont.

MTV, along with Musiconcepts, which aims at starting new conversations around music and musicality in India and around the globe, have joined forces for the event, which will allow attendees to discover a different side to the thumri queen Girija Devi and watch her converse and croon with Pandit Jasraj.

They will also get to understand the world and viewpoint of Carnatic classical wonder TM Krishna, watch sitar maestro Shujaat Khan's famed 'gayaki' and hear the saxophone riffs of American saxophone player George Brooks and Lesle Lewis's production ideas. That apart, Kaushiki Chakraborty's thumris, a jazz treat by Vasundhara Vee and more will enthrall music enthusiasts.

The founding partners of Musiconcepts said in a statement: "Given the diversity that Indian music represents, there is much to discover, new musicians to be heard, new compositions, sound and lyrics. From the nuances of the gharanas to the golden era of Bollywood, from meditating with music to discovering the healing power of music... Not just that, but the combinations that can be made possible are fantastic to say the least and it is important that these must be explored and thought about.

"In presenting an eclectic collection of our brilliant musicians, it is both challenging and exciting to be able to curate different genres, sound and energy in a free-flowing format for audiences to discover and appreciate."

According to Raj Nayak - COO, Viacom18 the platform "aims to bring artists from diverse musical backgrounds together to celebrate the rich variety of sounds available to us today including some which we may have forgotten, and some which we haven't yet discovered".

