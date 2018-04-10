Multipurpose beauty products handy in women's fast-paced life

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Multipurpose products with multiple skin care benefits are trending among women nowadays as they reduce the time and effort of consumers and also the struggle that goes behind finding the right options for different purposes, say industry experts, who warn that it is advisable to do an ingredient-check in such products.

Ishita Yashvi, Head of Marketing for Forest Essentials, a luxurious Ayurveda Indian skin care brand, says the trend is perhaps due to the fast-paced, busy lifestyles that leave less time for taking care of one's skin.

"The skin care industry is booming in India, with consumers becoming increasingly aware and with more brand offerings in the space. This is in congruence with the shift in lifestyles of Indians on an average, especially with more and more women entering the work force, towards more modern, fast-paced ones. This should mean more multipurpose products in demand to meet time constraints," Yashvi told IANS.

As a brand, Forest Essentials has many products with multipurpose benefits -- Sanjeevani Beauty Elixir works both as a pre-moisturiser and a make-up primer, while Tejal Balancing Water hydrates, plump and prime skin for make-up to glide on to smoothly.

Korean naturalism brand Innisfree too has some products like Cushion Foundation and No Sebum Mineral water that have multipurpose benefits.

"They save a lot of money, time and space in our cosmetic bags and cupboards. I think women ourselves made this trend since Indian women usually do not have much time to buy various products or spend a lot on cosmetics and skin care. Hence, these kinds of products come very handy and as such good functions," Mini Sood Banerjee, Brand Manager at Innisfree Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, told IANS.

Banerjee said the future of such products is highly positive in India since women look out for such shortcuts, and that's why many brands are catering to their needs.

L'Oréal Paris has a multi-masking range that involves applying different face masks to different areas of your face at the same time. Also, their Pure Clay Masks, which come in three variants - Red Algae, Eucalyptus and Charcoal, fulfills the requirement of exfoliation, brightening, purifying and detoxification respectively.

Another cosmetic brand Lakme launched Sun Expert Ultra Matte Compact Non-Sticky Sun Protection, a sunscreen in a powder compact format. Also, their 9 to 5 CC Color Transform is a complexion cream that is embedded with micro colour beads that possess a unique colour changing property.

But are such products effective at every part of the skin?

Sham Kumar, Assistant Education Manager at Kiehl's India, says it's just a myth that multipurpose product are not efficacious.

"It depends on the formulation and ingredients used in the product. We encourage that one should try the product at the beauty counter and read about the product ingredients and reviews," Kumar told IANS.

"Benefits of multipurpose may vary as it depends on what product you are adding... But consumer is definitely in benefit as he can get desired results with one multi-purpose product," added Kumar.

Ethical wild harvest skin care and wellness brand Purearth too has products that have multiple benefits like Illumine Elixir Supercritical Oil for environmental and UV damaged skin as well as acnic skin. Their Bitter Apricot Body Oil works as a hair and face moisturiser, body oil, shower oil and also for men as a pre-shave oil.

However, the brand believes in doing things in an organic way.

Kavita Khosa, founder and Creative Director, Purearth, said multipurpose products may not deliver optimum efficacy and the desired results if ingredients targeting specific concerns are combined into one product.

"That said, single oils like seabuckthorn can effectively clear young acneic skin and also reduce UV damage and boost collagen synthesis in the mature skin as shown by clinical research and studies. Multipurpose skin care can help maintain normal healthy skin in good condition. For specific concerns, it's best to use different products," Khosa told IANS.

She also feels there is a growing awareness and demand for green, clean skin care that is safe for the people and the planet.

"Virgin cold pressed coconut and apricot oil have amazing multiple benefits from cleansing to nourishing and for hair as well. It's the natural botanical ingredients that will see a rise in the Indian market, especially with Ayurvedic skincare being more understood by the millennials," she said.

(Nivedita can be contacted at nivedita.s@ians.in )

--IANS

nv/rb/vm