'Music tourism in Indian context includes music, dance reflecting culture'

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Music tourism in India is increasing with people flocking popular unconventional destinations that reflect culture, heritage and tourist ethos, says an industry expert.

"The Indian music festivals at tourist destinations are seeing a rapid growth signaling the arrival of music tourism. India now boasts of more than 20 big ticketed music festivals which are eligible to compete with their global counterparts," Vineet Sharma, Associate Marketing Director (India), AB Inbev, told IANS.

He added: "Music tourism in Indian context includes music and dance events at popular unconventional destinations that reflects culture, heritage and tourist ethos. As the winter festival season is around the corner, big brands are aiming at playing bigger roles as opposed to being just title sponsors."

Sharma, who looks after the business of Budweiser -- which is presenting the second edition of the India Nightlife Convention and Awards (INCA) on Saturday and Sunday in Mumbai -- said: "Marketers these days are looking at curating innovative experiential narratives to reach out to their target audience."

