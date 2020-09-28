#MyHomeMyStyle: ‘I am a natural with styling; I get inspiration from decor magazines’
Meenakshi Kapoor studied computer networking, but fate had more creative things in store for her. She started work on the interior design team at a friend’s architectural studio. “I learned on the job. I was a natural with home and space styling. I style shoots for brands as well as architects,” she says.
Meenakshi’s passion for and experience with styling is evident across her independent home in Mumbai’s western suburbs. “This was before Pinterest and Google; I derived a lot of inspiration from decor magazines,” recalls the décor enthusiast who continues to tweak her eight-year-old home’s interiors. “There’s never a last for my home as it’s constantly evolving,” she says.
The space’s minimalist eclectic style draws on a diverse palette of materials, patterns and textures. Anglo-Indian furniture pieces sit next to clean-lined metal decor; contemporary Indian prints coexist with geometric patterns on textiles, textured linens and plants tie it all together.
(Meenakshi Kapoor is a self-taught home decor and product stylist. She lives in Mumbai with her husband and two kids. Find her on Instagram @behind_that_house. Images: Courtesy the homeowner.)
Yahoo Lifestyle India wants to help brighten up some of the gloom surrounding COVID-19 and the lockdown in India. As we spend more time at home, and put more effort into cleaning, fixing, rearranging and organising your home space, we ask our readers to share pictures of their beautiful home with us, in a new series called #MyHomeMyStyle.