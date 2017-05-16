'Namak Halaal' to re-release on big screen

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Cult classic Amitabh Bachchan starrer "Namak Halaal" is being re-released on the big screen to mark its 35th anniversary.

Theatre-on-demand service associate VKAAO and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd have joined hands to re- release the movie in theatres across India, read a statement.

The movie has been restored for an enhanced watching experience and a special screening will take place on May 21.

Viewers can also book a private screening of the movie through VKAAO, at a theatre of their choice.

"For our latest addition to VKAAO's movie library, we decided to revive the much-loved classic 'Namak Halaal'. The concept of screening iconic films in theatres is highly popular in the west and we hope to popularize the same in India through VKAAO," Kamal Gianchandani, CEO at PVR Pictures Ltd, said.

"We want to give young audiences a chance to enjoy classic Indian movies such as this one. In addition, we want to offer older audiences the opportunity to watch the movies they have come to love and help them re-create their movie-going memories from yesteryears," Gianchandani added.

Directed by Prakash Mehra, "Namak Halaal" also features Shashi Kapoor, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi and Waheeda Rehman.

"We are overwhelmed and excited to re-release the film 'Namak Halaal' on the big screen under our sub brand - Shemaroo ShowTime. It has been conceived to re-release/screen iconic movies from our vast library, thereby emoting nostalgic feeling in the audience," Hiren Gada, Director at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd added.

"In our experience, we have found that the younger audience too would love to have an opportunity to watch classic landmark movies like 'Namak Halaal'. They have shown us positive response on social media and during theatrical screenings of such movies along with other platforms. In fact, with the growing popularity of retro content, we hope that we soon will have to expand the number of platforms of our retro offerings," Gada added.

"Namak Halaal" traces the journey of a country bumpkin, who finds a job in a hotel only to realise that he must thwart a murder plot against the owner.

