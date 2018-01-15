Namit Das, Omkar Kapoor join 'Kaushiki'

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Actors Namit Das and Omkar Kapoor have joined the cast of web series "Kaushiki", which also features Sayani Gupta and Rannvijay Singha.

The Viu show chronicles how relationships are tested when things go horribly wrong between a group of friends.

The team at "Kaushiki" will also comprise of "India's Next Top Model Season 3" contestant Madhurima Roy, along with actors Rajeev Siddhartha and Shruti.

"The stellar cast and interesting concept is something that young audiences will really like. The plot of 'Kaushiki' is thrilling and a unique look at the dark side of the millennials," Manasi Sapre, Head Programming, Viu India, said in a statement.

"Kaushiki" will feature Rannvijay as a tough police officer.

--IANS

ks/rb/dg