National Award winning film 'Ringan' set for theatrical release

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) National Award winning Marathi film "Ringan" will get a theatrical release on June 30.

The movie has been around in the festival circuits, and now Vidhi Kasliwal's Landmarc Films will be releasing it across screens in Maharashtra for the masses.

Kasliwal strongly believes that any film should be made to entertain and give hope, and so she decided to present "Ringan", written and directed by Makarand Mane, under her banner.

The film, a heart-warming journey of a father-son in pursuit of happiness and love, won the Best Marathi Film at the 63rd National Film Awards. In addition, it also got six awards at the 53rd Maharashtra State Film Awards 2016 in the categories of Best Film, Best Director, Best Debut (Director), Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Child Actor.

"Ringan" was even screened at the Cannes Market Section and at the International Indian Film Festival of Toronto.

Mane was honoured with the Director's Vision Award at the 14th Stuttgart Indian Film Festival and the film was an entry in the 19th International Children's Film Festival of India.

