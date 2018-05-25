Navrasa Duende back with new edition of World Classic Movie Festival

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Films by cinematic legends Ingmar Bergman, Akira Kurosawa and Satyajit Ray among others will be screened at the second edition of Navrasa Duende's World Classic Movie Festival from June 22-24 at the Siri Fort Auditorium here.

The three-day festival will feature a rare and rich ensemble of films by directors from around the world, said a statement.

The films that will be screened as part of the festival are "Fiddler on the Roof" by Norman Jewison, "Wild Strawberries" by Ingmar Bergman, "Children of Paradise" by Marcel Carne, "Ivan's Childhood" by Andrei Tarkovsky, "Gone with the Wind" by Victor Fleming, "Throne of Blood" by Akira Kurosawa, "Jalsaghar" by Satyajit Ray, "Bicycle Thieves" by Vittorio De Sica and "Doctor Zhivago" by David Lean.

There will be a variety of genres ranging from movies that were considered to be milestones of the neo-realistic cinema movement and also some of the blockbuster classic movies as well.

Dinesh B. Singh, Founder, Navrasa Duende, said: "Over the years, some of these classics of world cinema have greatly influenced filmmakers in India and around the world. The timeless themes and memorable characters in these films have captured the hearts and imagination of viewers for several decades now.

"Cinema being a great medium through which one can explore other cultures and ideas and travel into very different worlds. It introduces people to a different way of life and new languages, offering an experience akin to travelling in dreams. We're sure the films we have lined up to be screened at film festival will not only delight the connoisseurs, but also those who are looking to explore different genres of world cinema."

Navrasa Duende also aims to discover and promote young talent from the far-reaching corners of the globe, and to provide them with a platform to showcase their artistic flair.

--IANS

