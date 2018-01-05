Nawazuddin to narrate evolution of TV via film

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will lend his voice for a brand film of soon-to-be-launched entertainment channel Discovery JEET.

Conceptualized and written by Glitch and produced by Two Nice Men Mediaworks, the film is called "Look, who's watching!", read a statement.

The film captures the evolution of time from television's perspective and highlights the evolution of consumption pattern.

It puts the spotlight on the evolution from the black and white era when the entire family used to sit together every evening and enjoy limited entertaining content available, to the era where consumers had plethora of options for entertaining content, to now where video consumption is increasingly becoming very 'individual centric'.

Sameer Rao, Vice President at Head of Mass Entertainment-South Asia, Discovery Communications India, said: "Nawazuddin's story is inspirational, an extraordinary tale of someone who made it possible with 'hai mumkin' (it's possible) attitude. The depth of his voice helps in connecting the viewers with the times gone by and convey Discovery Jeet's proposition."

Nawazuddin said: "Somehow, the fervour for TV is no more the same. It is time to get it right with purpose driven entertainment content for family viewing that Discovery Jeet offers.

"I belong to a family of farmers from a very small village, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. There wasn't much scope for education there so I moved to Delhi and joined the theatre. Since there was no money in theatre I had to take up a small time job. I could have easily given up chasing my dream but my continued belief in 'hai mumkin' got me this far."

