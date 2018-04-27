Neetu Chandra excited for digital debut

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra, who is set to make her debut in the digital space with "The Playboy Mr. Sawhney", a short film starring Jackie Shroff, is excited about exploring a platform which she feels will become bigger than feature films.

In "The Playboy Mr. Sawhney", directed by Tariq Siddiqui, Neetu will essay the role of a firebrand writer named Maya.

"I'm glad to be a part of this project comprising of ensemble cast. I really liked the script when Tariq sir said that he could never think of anybody else but me. Maya's character is such that you don't perceive her to be the way she is. It's an interesting and an outstanding character to play as I got to play a negative role," Neetu said in a statement.

The project also features Jackie Shroff, Divya Dutta and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

"With this kind of assembled cast coming together for a short film, was an exciting thing," Neetu added.

On the scope of the digital platforms for entertainment, Neetu said: "Digital medium will very soon be bigger than feature films in India and globally. It has already been talked about being the future of entertainment. In this world where you have new things coming up, making, distributing and releasing a film is like giving birth to a child which takes 1 to 1 and a half years.

"Whereas in the digital space, it's a quick process where one can experiment with different things in a smaller budget without being complicated."

--IANS

rb/