Neetu Chandra to recite Vajpayee's poems

Lucknow, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra says she has been invited to recite a few poems of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at an event celebrating his 93rd birthday here on Monday.

"I am honoured that I have been invited to recite some of Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji's poems on his 93rd birthday. It's an honour to be doing so in the presence of dignitaries like Yogi Adityanathji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister)," Neetu said in a statement.

"Vajpayeeji is not just a leader, he is an icon, who has inspired the world with his great poems," added the actress, who has appeared in Bollywood films like "Garam Masala", "One Two Three", "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" and "Kucch Luv Jaisaa".

Born on December 25, 1924, Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of India first for 13 days in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004.

--IANS

