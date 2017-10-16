Netflix announces 1st original animated series from India

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) American internet entertainment company Netflix has announced "Mighty Little Bheem", it's first kids original series from India. The aim is to expand its children's programming section.

"Mighty Little Bheem" is produced in partnership with Green Gold Animation, one of India's leading animation studios, read a statement.

Based on "Chhota Bheem", "Mighty Little Bheem" is the first preschool targeted series of the franchise.

Debuting worldwide in 2018, the animated adventure comedy series is about a strong, brave and intelligent hero named "Mighty Little Bheem" traveling through his hometown on crazy adventures, often in search of ladoo.

"We are thrilled to work with Netflix and take 'Mighty Little Bheem', a story based on India's most popular children's character, to an audience across India and 190 countries worldwide," said Rajiv Chilaka, CEO and founder of Green Gold Animation.

"This is an incredible opportunity to bring best-in-class storytelling to young audiences everywhere," Chilaka added.

Andy Yeatman, Director of Global Kids Content for Netflix, said the streaming platform will "continue to invest in Indian productions and creative storytelling that our members will love and cherish".

"We're excited to partner with Green Gold Animation and announce an original show that will bring great storytelling, based on one of India's beloved characters, not just to India but to kids and families around the globe," Yeatman added.

The on-demand streaming website Netflix has already announced two new original series from India.

The first one, titled "Selection Day", based on the book by author Aravind Adiga, will deal with cricket and corruption. The second one is "Again", a supernatural, female-led detective series set in New Delhi and written by Marisha Mukerjee, who also wrote "Quantico".

"Sacred Games", Netflix's first series for India, will soon go live.

It is based on Indian author Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, and will feature actor-producer Saif Ali Khan.

