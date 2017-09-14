Netflix comes out with 'Birthdays On-Demand' for kids

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) With the aim to take children closer to their favourite characters, American internet entertainment company Netflix has come out with a 'Birthdays On-Demand' feature. The move is to blur the line between fiction and reality, says a top company executive.

Netflix on Thursday released 15 Birthdays On-Demand, where characters from LEGO Ninjago, Luna Petunia and Beat Bugs, will sing children a special birthday greeting song with just a click, read a statement.

"Kids can't get enough of their favourite characters," said Andy Yeatman, Director of Global Kids Content at Netflix.

"With Netflix Birthdays On-Demand, we want to give kids a way to feel even closer to Barbie, Pinkie Pie and Spyro. Blur the line between fiction and reality, while also giving mom and dad an easier way to make the celebration feel really special," Yeatman added.

If one talks about the average number of hours spent on birthday party planning, in India it is 10 hours, according to a survey.

The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey from June 26-July 10, 2017 and is based on 14,582 responses. The sample was representative of an adult online population who have a child 8 years or younger in the household in the US, UK, the Philippines, Singapore, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Turkey, France, Germany and Italy.

The birthday theme is high on the list of priorities for a great birthday party. Parents in India agree that their children care more about a fun theme (43 per cent as opposed to 33 per cent globally), and being sung the birthday song (45 per cent vs 33 per cent globally).

TV characters are the most popular birthday theme in India (64 per cent) ahead of their favourite animals, hobbies, colours or even activities.

The majority of Indian parents (58 per cent) feel there is competition to throw the best birthday party for their children, and would rather focus on making them feel special.

As many as 67 per cent of Indian parents feel that birthday parties cost more now than when they were growing up. Parents here spend a median of Rs 15,000 for each party, much higher than their peers in countries like the US, France and Germany. About 21 per cent spent over Rs 40,000, (2.5 per cent more than the global average).

