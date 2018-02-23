Netflix working on three more Indian originals

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) American video streaming service Netflix is expanding its India slate with the addition of three new originals -- "Leila", "Ghoul" and "Crocodile".

Netflix on Friday announced the addition of the three series. They will join a larger slate of original productions out of India including "Sacred Games", "Selection Day", and "Bard of Blood".

"We are proud to continue to invest in original content in India. These three series, from the scary to the supernatural, represent the tremendous diversity that Indian storytelling holds for a global audience," Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Original Series at Netflix, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to work with some of the world's most talented writers and producers to bring these stories to life for India and the world," Barmack added.

"Leila" tells the story of Shalini in search of the daughter she lost upon her arrest 16 years earlier. Set in the near future, the series is based on the book of the same name by Prayaag Akbar.

Horror series "Ghoul" is based on Arabic folklore, and set in a covert detention centre. It revolves around Nida, an interrogator who turned in her own father as an anti-government activist and then arrives at the centre to discover that some of the terrorists held there are not of this world.

Written and directed by Patrick Graham, the show will feature Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul.

The third show "Crocodile" is written by Binky Mendez, and is an adult murder mystery thriller series set in Goa.

Other details about the shows are yet to be announced.

