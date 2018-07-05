Never feared getting overshadowed in 'Race 3': Bobby Deol

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol said he did not have any fear of getting overshadowed by superstar Salman Khan in his comeback film "Race 3".

"Race 3" crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office in India. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film got an opening day collection of Rs 29.17 crore.

Asked if he feared getting overshadowed by Salman, Bobby told IANS: "I don't think I had any kind of fear because I had nothing to lose. Being a part of a film after four years with this big project would have only made me gain things... I only gained from this film. I never feared about getting overshadowed."

The actor said he is just happy that the "Dabangg" star believed in him. "And gave me an opportunity and a great role in the film."

His next "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se" is with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol.

-*-

Mallika Sherawat loved meeting Laura Bush

Actress Mallika Sherawat says she loved meeting the former US First Lady Laura Bush.

On Thursday, Mallika shared a throwback photograph of herself with Bush, with whom she discussed women empowerment during their meeting back in 2016.

"Loved meeting former First Lady Of America Laura W. Bush, we talked mainly about women empowerment. Throwback Thursday," Mallika captioned the image.

On the work front, Mallika has got the rights to adapt "The Good Wife", an American legal and political drama TV series, for Indian audiences.

Talking about the adaptation, Mallika told IANS in an interview last month: "Again, it is a women's empowerment show. By the end of this year, we will start shooting for it. I will play the central character.

"It will be shot in India in Hindi. I am really excited to share it with the Indian audience. I think the time is right."

-*-

Maniesh unveils turbaned look

Actor Maniesh Paul flaunts a turban in an upcoming film.

Unvieling his 'sardar' look on Twitter on Thursday, Maniesh wrote: "Here comes the look from my next film. Will post more details soon. It is something totally different that I have tried. Hope you guys like it."

The actor is seen sporting a yellow coloured turban along with kurta pajama. From the photograph, it seems he is portraying a role of Sikh man who belongs to a rural milieu.

Maniesh was last seen on-screen in Vishwaas Paandya's "Baa Baaa Black Sheep".

--IANS

dc-sim/rb/mr