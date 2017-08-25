Never felt marginalised as a woman: 'Teen Wolf' star

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) "Teen Wolf" star Holland Roden isn't conditioned to look at the gender debate through the prism of differences. The American actress says it is not in her system to "feel less because of gender", thanks to her upbringing, and has never "felt marginalised as a woman" in showbiz.

Roden, born and raised in Dallas, Texas, is aware that she might have the privilege to speak her mind freely in the US, but there are women in the world who have a different story to narrate. She says "certain societies" still put caging restrictions on women.

"Women, no matter where you live, feel worthy" -- that is the message she wants to put across.

"I look at TV shows, at least in Hollywood, and I feel there is a plethora of shows representing women from all walks of life. I don't know if I choose to see the glass half full or not. I went to an all-girls school for most of my life, and was a women's studies major. I have personally never felt marginalised as a woman," Roden told IANS in an email interview.

"However, I have an upbringing where it just wasn't in my makeup to feel less than because of gender. I also am obviously aware this is my story.

"This is not the rest of the world. I live in America where women have free speech unlike parts of the world where they are killed for attempting to drive, show certain body parts, or attempt careers like journalism," added the actress, known for playing the role of Lydia Martin in "Teen Wolf", which is aired in India on AXN.

The actress says the world "as a whole has a long way to go".

"It breaks my heart and is something I feel very passionate about that women, no matter where you live, feel worthy -- I want to say to people, but I do know that more often than not it's the women in certain societies that are boxed in just because they happen to be born as female.

"It just doesn't make sense to me...of course they should be able to dress the way they want to, play any sport they want to, have any job they want to. It seems obvious to me... but it's not obvious and, of course, I want no woman to feel marginalised."

Roden has featured in a string of shows like "Lost", "Weeds", "Community" and "Criminal Minds". She has guest-starred in "Grey's Anatomy" and did an independent horror movie titled "House of Dust".

Roden, 30, became associated with "Teen Wolf" with its first instalment in 2011. She joined the show when she was in college. The show is moving towards wrapping up its story in its sixth and final season.

The supernatural show will bid adieu internationally on September 24.

The fight for equal pay in Hollywood is heating up, with many stars like Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence pushing the idea that women and men should be paid equally.

Roden says she has seen women making more and men making more money "depending on who is the lead and who has the most experience".

The "news junkie" wants to produce documentaries one day.

"I know that passion will take me to different parts of the world that will broaden my view of different work environments. I am a news junkie and hear stories every day of what it is like to work elsewhere, but I haven't personally experienced this yet," she said, adding that she would love to be involved in more diplomatic work.

"I want to be more intricately woven into directly working to leave this world better than how I found it," she said.

