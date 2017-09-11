NH7 Weekender Express to travel to seven cities

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Bacardi NH7 Weekender Express will travel to seven cities, starting from Kolkata on October 7.

The eighth edition of Bacardi NH7 Weekender, one of the biggest music festivals in India, will be held in Meghalaya (October 27-28) and Pune (December 8-10). And Bacardi NH7 Weekender Express is part of the whole festival experience.

The one-day concerts featuring several artists across genres, will be held from October 7 to December 2, read a statement.

The fest will be held in Bengaluru on October 29, Puducherry on November 5, Jaipur on November 12, Hyderabad on November 19, Indore on November 26 and Kochi on December 2.

This is the second year for the Bacardi NH7 Weekender Express editions, which took place in five cities last year.

Dutch metal band Textures, Indian DJ Nucleya, Bangla-rock pioneers Fossils, Chennai rock outfit Skrat, hip-hop icon Divine and several more artists will be performing at these editions.

"The Express editions are a great way of giving this audience a taste of what the full Bacardi NH7 Weekender experience is like," said Vijay Nair, CEO and founder of OML Entertainment, that organises the festival.

"The response to the Express editions last year was overwhelming. Hence a decision to expand to more cities was an easy one to take," he added.

