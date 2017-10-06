Nida Mahmood, Milind Soman collaborate for sustainable athleisure range

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The opening night of the Amazon India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018, that will start from October 11, will witness the launch of Nida Mahmood for Deivee Collection, a collaboration between the designer and Active Lifestyle brand Deivee by Milind Soman.

The athleisure collection is made of four distinct lines, each representing a region of the country and takes inspiration from the rich culture, colours and textiles of the region, said a statement.

The first glimpses showcase the collection to be a celebration of India and the Indian Woman.

"I believe the creative prowess of a designer coupled with a strong distribution system of a business house is a great combination for a success story. This is one such collaboration where two entities have come together to create a great product well suited for the Indian demographic.

"The idea of sustainable fashion, which offers a positive body image to women is also something very close to my heart. I love the concept of fitness and freedom this collection embodies. I truly believe in staying fit, and I endorse it myself in my own lifestyle," said Nida in a staement.

The designer takes inspiration from the ageless art of Ikat for the collection celebrating East India. While the indigo dyeing and printing techniques charmed her to create the west collection.

For the collection to celebrate North, the inspiration comes from the rich Banarasi brocades. She was drawn to the Mughal patterns of delicate flowers and leaves on delicate creepers. From down South, enamoured by the uppada and narayanpet saris. Color blocking and various kinds of stripes form the main source of inspiration for this part of the collection.

Keeping the theme of inclusiveness and body positive imagery of brand Deivee, the range is designed for #every-Body.

"We have always been at the fore front of ethical fashion and concious clothing. We always choose Organic cotton, and recycled fibres for our ranges. We are also a Fairtrade company and contribute a portion of our turnover to enrich the lives of the farming communities. With this collaboration with Nida we continue to build on sustainability by keeping out truck loads of Plastic bottles away from landfills," said Darshan M, who founded Deivee along with Milind.

The highlight of the collection is that it's completely made of 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. It's made with a quick dry technology and is anti-microbial too. This sustainable athleisure range also has the first ever running sari.

The running sari ensures the collection is suitable for all Indian women across shapes, sizes & sensibilities. This collection is a true celebration of India and the beautiful Indian woman.

