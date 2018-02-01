NIFT's star alumni showcase in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) National Institute of Fashion Technology's (NIFT) star alumni like Manish Arora, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Anavil Misra, Suket Dhir and Sanjay Garg were among those who showcased their creations at a special show to kick off an international conference organised by their alma mater here.

The show, in association with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was held on Wednesday night to open the conference 'Rediscovering Culture: Transforming Fashion', initiating a conversation on fashion, culture, textiles, crafts and sustainability.

Textile Minister Smriti Irani was present at the inauguration ceremony.

Sarad Muraleedharan, Director General, NIFT, said in a statement: "NIFT has been working with both ends of the fashion spectrum - the legacy of centuries of honed knowledge on crafts and textiles on the one hand, and modern design consciousness and global trends on the other, and believes that this is a seamless continuum of knowledge, practice and sensibility, where each end can be enhanced through understanding and interface with the other."

The conference, which will conclude on Friday, will have technical sessions as well as design journeys consisting of interactive sessions of experience sharing and reminiscences with designers such as Manish Arora, Renuka Reddy, Swati Kalsi and Shani Himanshu.

--IANS

rb/bg