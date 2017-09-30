New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Nightlife in India has changed for the better over the last few years owing to the emergence of bars, says an industry expert.

"Nightlife in Indian cities has seen a significant change over the last few years owing to the emergence of bars and venues curating new and diverse offerings for their discerning consumers," Kartikeya Sharma, Marketing Director, Anheuser-Busch InBev India and South East Asia, told IANS.

Sharma looks after the business of Budweiser -- which is presenting the second edition of the India Nightlife Convention and Awards (INCA) on Saturday and Sunday in Mumbai.

Talking about the association, he said: "Our association with INCA in 2017 is a result of this natural convergence of shared objectives as we look to collectively foster and shape the growing contribution of the nightlife industry."

