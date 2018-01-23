Nikitin enjoys 'Ishqbaaaz' shoot

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actor Nikitin Dheer says he is enjoying shooting "Ishqbaaaz" with his co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta.

"Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta, with whom I had maximum scenes, have been a riot to work with. Surbhi ensured I was introduced to the crew and made me feel extremely welcome. Not once did I feel that I was new to the cast which has been shooting together for two years now," Nikitin said in a statement.

Nikitin is seen playing the role of Veer Pratap Chauhan in the Star Plus show.

Vishal Vashishtha's special treat for 'Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki' team

Actor Vishal Vashishtha surprised the team of his show "Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki" when he made lunch for all of them.

"With my recently found passion of cooking, I thought of surprising everyone on the sets. I was merely experimenting with a lot of dishes, but what best I could make was biryani. So, I made biryani for my people," Vishal said in a statement.

The actor, who essays a chef in the Star Bharat show, added: "Being inspired by Kanhaiya, I turned bawarchi on the set for a day. It turned out to be a successful recipe as everyone loved the food on the set."

Krystle D'Souza not a great cook in real life

Actress Krystle D'Souza took a bribe of Rs 500 from her mother to enter the kitchen for the first time and try her hand at cooking.

The actress, who is seen in the show "Belan Waali Bahu", couldn't make round 'chapatis'.

"The only time I have entered the kitchen was the time when my mother bribed me of Rs 500 to make a chapati. I could make all kinds of maps -- be it India, Australia, Sri Lanka, but not a circle," Krystle said in a statement.

"As I was not willing to give up, I cheated by taking a round utensil to get the shape right of the chapati. But, as they say a mother gets to know everything, she figured that I cheated," she added.

The show is aired on Colors.

