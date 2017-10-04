Nikkhil Advani's next about former ISRO Chairman

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is all set to bring the story about K. Radhakrishnan on big screen. The former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was behind India's Mars mission or the Mangalyaan.

Nikkhil, who has previously directed films like "Kal Ho Naa Ho", "Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love" and "Chandni Chowk To China" on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce his next project.

"To infinity and beyond! Proud to announce a story we've worked to bring to Emmay Entertainment, Mission to Mars, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani," he tweeted.

A tweet on the account of the production company Emmay Entertainment, which is jointly owned by Nikkhil, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani reads: "As we embark on a new voyage, we are thrilled to announce the story of the man behind India's Mission to Mars, K. Radhakrishnan, Nikkhil Advani."

Mangalyaan is a space probe orbiting Mars since September 2014. It was launched in November 2013 by ISRO. It is India's first interplanetary mission and ISRO has also become the fourth space agency to reach Mars, after the Soviet space program, NASA, and the European Space Agency

It is the first Asian nation to reach Mars orbit, and the first nation in the world to do so in its first attempt.

--IANS

dc/nv/vm