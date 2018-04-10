No comparison: Tiger Shroff on father Jackie

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff says there can be only be one "hero", and that's his father Jackie Shroff. He believes in no comparison with the veteran actor.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, has who directed Jackie in films like "Hero", "Ram Lakhan", "Khalnayak", "Yaadein" and "Karma", on Tuesday took to Twitter to praise the father-son duo.

"A great tribute to his father Jackie Shroff is his own bright son Tiger Shroff as 'Hero' Vs 'Hero' since 1980s and now 2018. I feel so proud of both of them. God bless the family with love and dedication all over," Ghai wrote.

To this, Tiger replied: "We both are so lucky to have you uncle! But there can only be one hero and that is dad! No comparison!"

Tiger is currently riding high on the success of his latest release "Baaghi 2", which has minted over Rs 135 crore since its release. The film also features Disha Patani.

I love shows in which people tell real stories: Sumeet

Actor Sumeet Vyas, soon to be seen in the web series "The Story", says he loves shows where real life stories are narrated.

After web series "Roommates", "Tripling" and Netflix Original film "Love Per Square Foot", which he wrote, Sumeet will appear on Zee India's newly launched digital platform, Zee5.

"When you look back, you always think of your life stories as something funny. At least I do. I love shows where people are telling real stories instead of watching fictional short stories, which we anyway keep watching on and off," Sumeet said in a statement.

"On this show, everyone's trying to share their life stories. I am very, very keen on watching and listening to others talk about their life, and I am happy to share some of my embarrassing stories," he added.

Huma Qureshi scores 3 million Twitter followers

Actress Huma Qureshi has scored three million followers on Twitter. She has thanked her fans and followers for all the love.

Huma on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote: "Waking up to 3 million ka pyaar (love) Thank you guys. Blessed and love."

Huma made her film debut with a supporting role in the two-part crime drama "Gangs of Wasseypur" in 2012. She was later seen in films like "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana", "Ek Thi Daayan", "Dedh Ishqiya", "Badlapur" and "Oculus".

--IANS

