No place for art in my country: Nakuul Mehta

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Actor Nakuul Mehta, in reaction to an advertisement of disclaimers from the makers of "Padmaavat" on Monday, said there's "no place" for art in India.

"Statutory warning on a cigarette pack, I understand. This, I don't. No place for art in my country. Padmaavat," Naakul tweeted with a photograph of the full-page newspaper ad which enlists disclaimers busting misconceptions associated with the upcoming movie "Padmaavat".

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has been caught amidst a long-standing row over alleged distortion of facts, a contention the makers have repeatedly denied.

"Padmaavat", starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is releasing worldwide on January 25.

Some states, including Rajasthan and Gujarat, have banned its release, while Rajput outfit Shree Rajput Karni Sena continues to protest against its release nationwide.

