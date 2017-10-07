No plans of doing Kannada film soon: Shruti Haasan

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan on Saturday said she has no plans of signing a Kannada film in the near future.

"Clarifying that I have no plans of doing a Kannada film in the near future and have had no discussion with anyone regarding it either," Shruti tweeted.

Last seen on screen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer "Behen Hogi Teri" and Telugu film "Katamarayudu", Shruti hasn't so far worked in Kannada and Malayalam cinema. She will be next seen in her father's multilingual comedy "Sabash Naidu".

Last week, Shruti was announced as the brand ambassador for Fossil India along with Varun Dhawan.

--IANS

