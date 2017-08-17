No river, no us: B-Town bats to save rivers

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Anupam Kher are among Bollywood celebrities who have extended their support to Rally for Rivers campaign, urging fans and followers to help save the country's rivers.

The campaign is aimed at saving rivers like Ganga, Krishna, Narmada and Kaveri, which are at the risk of depleting fast.

The initiative has been started by spiritual leader and yogi Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who has established Isha Foundation. The campaign is called #RallyforRivers and Sadhguru himself will drive from Kanyakumari to the Himalayas to create awareness, according to the foundation's official website.

Salman on Thursday shared a short video in which he urges his fans and followers to help save the rivers, which are called the lifeline of India.

He said: "Namastey. I am Salman Khan. The rivers of our country have taken good care of us since thousands of years, but it is sad that today these rivers are drying up quickly. These rivers are our and our country's lifeline. No river, No us. So to save the rivers and for saving us, I am campaigning for Rally for rivers. To save our rivers, I'm giving a missed call on 8000980009. I request you to do so too."

The "Dabangg" star captioned the video: "Make a difference by being an active participant of the Rally For Rivers movement. Give a missed call aaj... abhi (today... right now)!"

Earlier this month, Rishi too shared a similar video clip, captioning it: "Our rivers are dying. They have embraced us for millions of years."

Anupam wrote: "Save India's rivers. Please give a missed call on 8000980009."

Salman's brother, actor and filmmaker Azbaaz Khan, too, called for bringing awareness for a better future.

"Let's save our rivers. Let's bring awareness and campaign for our future generations. Rally for rivers," he tweeted.

Other celebrities supporting the cause include Juhi Chawla, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Mithali Raj, P.V. Sindhu and Kunal Nayyar.

