No tampering with history, Manikarnika producer assures Brahmin body

Jaipur, Feb 10 (IANS) The clouds over Bollywood's upcoming movie 'Manikarnika' were cleared on Saturday after the film's producer Kamal Jain met Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha Chairperson Suresh Mishra and assured in writing that historical facts will not be tampered with in the movie.

Jain paid a visit to Jaipur to meet the Brahmin body leader and held a detailed discussion over the film and its so-called "controversial scenes". The film's shooting is on in Bikaner in Rajasthan.

The movie producer assured there will be no scenes that hurt the sentiments of any community in India. He denied any love scene to be incorporated in the movie was being shot.

Speaking to IANS, Mishra sounded all convinced and said all issues have been resolved with the film producer.

The movie stars Kangana Ranawat in the title role of Rani Luxmibai of Jhansi.

"Jain has convinced us that the film will stick to the historical facts and bring out the best of the character of Jhansi ki Rani. Brahmano ki jeet hui hai aaj (Brahmins have won today)," he added.

