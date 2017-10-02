Noida gets another taste of Punjab and its varied cuisine (Foodie Trail-Noida)

Noida, Oct 2 (IANS) Amidst the glitter of Noida's Mall of India is this upscale eatery that takes you a step closer to Punjab, known as much for its varied cuisines as for its traditions. A meal here is an experience that evokes an unmatched desire to revisit the state.

Aptly named "Made In Punjab", there is something unique about the ambience of this place -- and from the moment you step inside, it kind of lulls you with its majesty. And then, of course, there is the reason why you are there -- the food.

The cuisine served at Made In Punjab comprises dishes developed after an in-depth study of the region's culinary past, focusing on the provinces around the Five Rivers -- gourmet regions like Amritsar, Lahore and Peshawar, among others, that were unified under the leadership of Maharaja Ranjit Singh -- which were not just a melting pot of different cultures and traditions but are also renowned for their distinguished gastronomic history.

We decided to begin with the specially curated Navratra thali that featured nine different menus on the nine days. A wholesome meal in itself, the thali on the fourth day comprised of Kuttu Ki Poori, Swang Ke Chawal, Misti Doi, Kofta Curry, Paneer Makhan Wale, Papitay Ki Chaat, Sabudane Vada and Lauki Ka Halwa. While many of the dishes on offer were also being served at several other eateries in the NCR region during Navratra, it is the Punjabi twist to most of these that made them stand out from the rest.

From the regular menu, visitors have a lot of options to pick and choose from. While Butter Chicken, Barnalla Fish Curry, Kulcha Ambarsariya and its many mutton delicacies will have you craving for more, "Nukad Jalebi" (crispy and bright yellow jalebis served with rabri in a martini glass) from the dessert menu is a good option to end your meal with.

The simple philosophy of the eatery is to offer a balance between favourites and cuisine from the pind. Showcasing dishes from the dining tables of Punjab, mother's recipes and highway dhaba specialties, the food here seamlessly amalgamates the spirit of Punjab in an upscale urban eatery.

(Saket Suman visited Made in Punjab at its invitation. He can be contacted at saket.s@ians.in)

