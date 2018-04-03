Nora Fatehi taking lessons in football

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi is taking lessons in football from actor Ranveer Singh's coach Govi Tyler.

Tyler has also trained actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan for their respective football teams, read a statement.

Nora says she is sporty at heart..

"I've always wanted to learn football ever since I was a child but I never got the chance because growing up, my family didn't have the finances for extra curricular activities. I always told myself that when I grow up and start earning I will enrol myself into classes," she said.

So, she made it her New Year resolution this time, and went for it.

"My first session was just mind blowing. I felt I was doing something I always wanted to do it felt so right. Govi is brilliant. He knows what he is doing, he pushes me so much and has so much faith in me. He is the perfect trainer and always tries his best to make time for my sessions.

"I can say for a fact football is definitely my sport and I can't wait to show the world what I can do in the near future," she added.

Nora was last seen on-screen in actor Sameer Soni's "My Birthday Song". She will next be seen shaking a leg in a Malayalam film.

-*-

No substitute for hard work: Sonakshi

Actress Sonakshi Sinha believes there is no substitute to hard work for achieving success.

On scoring over 13 million fans on Twitter, Sonakshi treated her followers to a question and answer session.

When a user asked: "What is your advice to all young people who want to succeed in life?

"There is no substitute for hard work!" Sonakshi replied.

Another fan asked about her fitness mantra, and she said: "Consistency is key!"

Sonakshi says that she misses her school days the most, when questioned about her fondest childhood memory.

When is "Dabangg 3" releasing, asked a fan.

The "Akira" actress quipped: "Shall we start shooting first?"

On the big screen, Sonakshi will next be seen in "Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns", the second instalment of the film "Happy Bhag Jayegi", which released in 2016. The sequel is being directed by Mudassar Aziz and also features Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Shergill and Ali Fazal.

-*-

Gowariker sets out for 'Panipat' recce

The pre-filming process for filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming historical drama "Panipat" has commenced.

Gowariker is busy scouting locations for filming of the movie, for which he has roped in Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. It is set for release on December 6, 2019.

The film is based on one of the most epic battles in India's history. It was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and the invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies - the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Gowariker's film will be high on action and he is currently in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew.

"Panipat" will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.

--IANS

