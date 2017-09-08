It's not my India: Rahman on Gauri Lankesh's killing

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Music maestro A.R. Rahman, known for his powerful rendition of "Vande Mataram" and "Maa tujhe salaam", says if incidents like journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh's murder keep happening, it's not his India.

Rahman attended the premiere of his upcoming film "One Heart: The A.R. Rahman Concert Film" on Thursday in Mumbai.

Asked to comment on Lankesh's killing in Bengaluru, Rahman said: "I am so so sad about that. I hope these things don't happen in India. If these things happen in India, then it is not my India. I want my India to be progressive and kind."

"One Heart..." is based on Rahman's his concert tour across 14 North American cities. It also includes video interviews of Rahman and his band members and rehearsal sessions, giving a sneak peek into the lesser known world of Rahman as a person.

"'One Heart...' is probably the first concert movie in India. We wanted to give an alternate kind of movie to the audience because people have seen action, romance comedy and everything but a musical movie which have great quality and sound is something to look out for.

"All the numbers have been tested and people are liking all the numbers a lot. 'One Heart...' as a film supports One Heart Foundation and profits from this film will go to foundation for elder musicians and educational cause," Rahman said.

Is there any possibility of a biopic being made on him?

"I am still young. May be somebody will make it after I am gone," said Rahman.

His long-time associate Ranjit Barot, a music arranger for most of Rahman's concerts, said: "I can guarantee that people haven't seen a film like this. I am not saying this because I am featuring in it or A.R. is responsible for it. No matter how much you are prepared for it, you are going to be surprised with this film."

The film will released on Friday in Hindi, English and Tamil.

